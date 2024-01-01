rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301132
Operation at Herrin Hospital (private), Herrin, Illinois (1939). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
2301132

View CC0 License

