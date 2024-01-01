https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301133Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSurgical nurse, Herrin Hospital (private), Herrin, Illinois (1939). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 2301133View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4016 x 2677 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4016 x 2677 px | 300 dpi | 61.54 MBFree DownloadSurgical nurse, Herrin Hospital (private), Herrin, Illinois (1939). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More