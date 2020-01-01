https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301315Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeople in protective suits from the Spanish flu epidemic coronavirus contaminated backgroundMorePremiumID : 2301315View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3869 x 2579 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3869 x 2579 px | 300 dpi | 57.49 MBPeople in protective suits from the Spanish flu epidemic coronavirus contaminated backgroundMore