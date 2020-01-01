https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301501Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWe are temporarily closed coronavirus template vectorMorePremiumID : 2301501View personal and business license VectorTwitter Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 9.37 MBEmail Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 9.37 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontWe are temporarily closed coronavirus template vectorMore