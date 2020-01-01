https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301761Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGroup of medical professionals at the ICU ready for coronavirus patients MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2301761View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 760 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2217 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 7000 x 4433 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4433 px | 300 dpi | 177.6 MBFree DownloadGroup of medical professionals at the ICU ready for coronavirus patients More