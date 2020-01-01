https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301784Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEconomic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic background mockupMorePremiumID : 2301784View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 82.51 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Economic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic background mockupMore