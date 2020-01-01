https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301816Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextClean and disinfect often during coronavirus pandemic template source WHO mockupMorePremiumID : 2301816View personal and business license PSDPSD 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpi | 3.38 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllClean and disinfect often during coronavirus pandemic template source WHO mockupMore