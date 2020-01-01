https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301821Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextClean and disinfect often during coronavirus pandemic template source WHO vectorMorePremiumID : 2301821View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28.23 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllClean and disinfect often during coronavirus pandemic template source WHO vectorMore