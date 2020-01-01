https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301880Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHistorical photograph of a field hospital during the Spanish Flu Pandemic in EuropeMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2301880View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4666 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4666 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 187.09 MBFree DownloadHistorical photograph of a field hospital during the Spanish Flu Pandemic in EuropeMore