https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2302190Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCoronavirus financial impact social template vectorMorePremiumID : 2302190View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 49.88 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 49.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Anton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllCoronavirus financial impact social template vectorMore