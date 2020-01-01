https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2302459Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextKey sectors affected by covid-19 banner vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2302459View personal and business license VectorTwitter Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 1.82 MBEmail Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 1.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllKey sectors affected by covid-19 banner vectorMore