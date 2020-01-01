https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2302705Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCOVID-19 protection measures for everyone template source WHO vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2302705View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.96 MBVectors can scale to any size.Twitter Header JPEG 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpiEmail Header JPEG 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1167 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 6250 x 2084 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontCOVID-19 protection measures for everyone template source WHO vectorMore