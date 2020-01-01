https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2302947Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextThanks for all that you do banner vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2302947View personal and business license VectorEPS | 72.15 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllThanks for all that you do banner vectorMore