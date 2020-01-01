https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2303031Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMedical staff wearing a face mask to prevent coronavirus infection character element transparent pngMorePremiumID : 2303031View personal and business license PNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Medical staff wearing a face mask to prevent coronavirus infection character element transparent pngMore