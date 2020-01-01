https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2303768Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHow stay at home and work from home template vectorMorePremiumID : 2303768View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 65.98 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 65.98 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontDownload AllHow stay at home and work from home template vectorMore