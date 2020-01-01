https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2304076Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStay clean and stay safe. Man spraying alcohol to prevent infection of coronavirus vectorMorePremiumID : 2304076View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.66 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.66 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bungee Inline by David Jonathan RossDownload Bungee Inline fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllStay clean and stay safe. Man spraying alcohol to prevent infection of coronavirus vectorMore