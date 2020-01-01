rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2304076
Stay clean and stay safe. Man spraying alcohol to prevent infection of coronavirus vector
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Stay clean and stay safe. Man spraying alcohol to prevent infection of coronavirus vector

More
Premium
ID : 
2304076

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Bungee Inline by David Jonathan RossRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ Cyreal
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

Stay clean and stay safe. Man spraying alcohol to prevent infection of coronavirus vector

More