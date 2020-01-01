https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2304190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEconomic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic backgroundMorePremiumID : 2304190View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4923 x 2770 px | 300 dpi | 136.85 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2161 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4923 x 2770 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Economic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic backgroundMore