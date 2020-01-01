https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2304410Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCouple with a 6 feet social distancing backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2304410View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 48.1 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 48.1 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 48.1 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 48.1 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 48.1 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontCouple with a 6 feet social distancing backgroundMore