https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2304926Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPeople doing the elbow bump to avoid coronavirus template vectorMorePremiumID : 2304926View personal and business license VectorTwitter Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 1.79 MBEmail Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 1.79 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bungee Inline by David Jonathan RossDownload Bungee Inline fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllPeople doing the elbow bump to avoid coronavirus template vectorMore