https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2304943Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStop the spread of Coronavirus template vectorMorePremiumID : 2304943View personal and business license VectorTwitter Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 1.94 MBEmail Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 1.94 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bungee Inline by David Jonathan RossDownload Bungee Inline fontStop the spread of Coronavirus template vectorMore