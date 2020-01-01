https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2306931Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMan working from home during the coronavirus pandemicMorePremiumID : 2306931View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 214.35 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 214.35 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Libre Franklin by Impallari TypeDownload Libre Franklin fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontDownload AllMan working from home during the coronavirus pandemicMore