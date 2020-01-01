https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2307508Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBig cleaning during coronavirus pandemic social template vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2307508View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 92.26 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 92.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBig cleaning during coronavirus pandemic social template vectorMore