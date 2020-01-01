https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2307614Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextUnemployment coronsvirus template vectorMorePremiumID : 2307614View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.7 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.7 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontUnemployment coronsvirus template vectorMore