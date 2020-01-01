https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2307639Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPlanet earth against coronavirus social templateMorePremiumID : 2307639View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.58 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.58 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Shrikhand by Jonny PinhornDownload Shrikhand fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllPlanet earth against coronavirus social templateMore