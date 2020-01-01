https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2307789Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEconomic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic background illustrationMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2307789View personal and business license JPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1876 x 2813 px | 300 dpi Instagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpi Facebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpi Pinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpi Mobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1876 x 2813 px | 300 dpi | 15.14 MBFree DownloadEconomic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic background illustrationMore