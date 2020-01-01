https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2307790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEconomic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic background illustrationMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2307790View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4220 x 2813 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4220 x 2813 px | 300 dpi | 34 MBFree DownloadEconomic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic background illustrationMore