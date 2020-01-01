https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2307977Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBleak economic outlook due to the coronavirus social banner template vectorMorePremiumID : 2307977View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorTwitter Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 7.77 MBEmail Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 7.77 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Anton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontBleak economic outlook due to the coronavirus social banner template vectorMore