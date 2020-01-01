https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2308281Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMedical staff against coronavirus pandemicMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2308281View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2510 x 3764 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMedical staff against coronavirus pandemicMore