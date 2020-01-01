https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2308551Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWoman loses her job due to the coronavirus social banner mockupMorePremiumID : 2308551View personal and business license PSDTwitter Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 4.57 MBEmail Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 4.57 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllWoman loses her job due to the coronavirus social banner mockupMore