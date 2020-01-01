https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2308889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOnline payment application vector MorePremiumID : 2308889View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1876 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOnline payment application vector More