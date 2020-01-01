https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2308979Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSick senior woman having a headache during coronavirus pandemicMorePremiumID : 2308979View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6301 x 4201 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6301 x 4201 px | 300 dpi | 151.5 MBSick senior woman having a headache during coronavirus pandemicMore