https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2308988Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWash your hands with soap and water to protect yourself from coronavirus MorePremiumID : 2308988View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5880 x 3920 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5880 x 3920 px | 300 dpi | 131.92 MBWash your hands with soap and water to protect yourself from coronavirus More