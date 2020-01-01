https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2309099Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHappy family in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2309099View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.68 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Happy family in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic vectorMore