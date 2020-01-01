https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2310025Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStay healthy, it's gonna be ok during coronavirus pandemic social template vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2310025View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 21.21 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 21.21 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 21.21 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 21.21 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 21.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDownload AllStay healthy, it's gonna be ok during coronavirus pandemic social template vectorMore