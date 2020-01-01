https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2310049SaveSaveShopping online during the coronavirus pandemic template vector MorePremiumID : 2310049View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 5.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bungee Inline by David Jonathan RossDownload Bungee Inline fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllShopping online during the coronavirus pandemic template vector More