https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2310061Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline shopping during the coronavirus pandemic vectorMorePremiumID : 2310061View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.69 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.69 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bungee Inline by David Jonathan RossDownload Bungee Inline fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllOnline shopping during the coronavirus pandemic vectorMore