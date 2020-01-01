https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2310247Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEconomic downturn due to the coronavirus background illustrationMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2310247View personal and business license JPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3591 x 5388 px | 300 dpi Instagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Facebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Pinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Mobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3591 x 5388 px | 300 dpi | 110.75 MBFree DownloadEconomic downturn due to the coronavirus background illustrationMore