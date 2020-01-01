rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2310657
COVID-19 paper craft surgical mask on a textured background illustration
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

COVID-19 paper craft surgical mask on a textured background illustration

More
Premium
ID : 
2310657

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

COVID-19 paper craft surgical mask on a textured background illustration

More