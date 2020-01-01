https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2311088Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGloomy economic outlook due to COVID-19 social template vectorMorePremiumID : 2311088View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 9.35 MBTwitter Post PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 9.35 MBYoutube PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 9.35 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 9.35 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 9.35 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Barlow Semi Condensed by Jeremy TribbyDownload Barlow Semi Condensed fontGloomy economic outlook due to COVID-19 social template vectorMore