https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2311164Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHow bad is it gonna get due to COVID-19 social template vectorMorePremiumID : 2311164View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.28 MBTwitter Post PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.28 MBYoutube PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.28 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.28 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.28 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontHow bad is it gonna get due to COVID-19 social template vectorMore