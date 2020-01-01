https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2311438Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWoman writing on a notebook while working from home due to COVID-19 social template mockupMorePremiumID : 2311438View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 24.18 MBTwitter Post PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 24.18 MBYoutube PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 24.18 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 24.18 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 24.18 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontWoman writing on a notebook while working from home due to COVID-19 social template mockupMore