https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2311490Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman holding an empty toilet paper roll during coronavirus pandemicMorePremiumID : 2311490View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5112 x 3408 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5112 x 3408 px | 300 dpi | 99.72 MBWoman holding an empty toilet paper roll during coronavirus pandemicMore