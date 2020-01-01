rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2312177
Cover your cough to prevent covid-19 spreading vector
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Cover your cough to prevent covid-19 spreading vector

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
2312177

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Poppins by Indian Type Foundry
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

Cover your cough to prevent covid-19 spreading vector

More