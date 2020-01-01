https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2312177Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCover your cough to prevent covid-19 spreading vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2312177View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 71 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontCover your cough to prevent covid-19 spreading vectorMore