https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2312253Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman reading confirmed cases of Covid-19 for countries across the globe from a mobile phone mockup with editorial graphic from https://www.healthmap.org/covid-19 accessed on April 8th 2020. LOS ANGELES, USA - APRIL 9, 2019 MorePremiumID : 2312253View personal and business license Editorial use only JPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4214 x 3010 px | 300 dpiWoman reading confirmed cases of Covid-19 for countries across the globe from a mobile phone mockup with editorial graphic from https://www.healthmap.org/covid-19 accessed on April 8th 2020. LOS ANGELES, USA - APRIL 9, 2019 More