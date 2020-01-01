https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2312407Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEconomic downturn due to COVID-19 paper craft background MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2312407View personal and business license JPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1598 x 2397 px | 300 dpi Instagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Facebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Pinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Mobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1598 x 2397 px | 300 dpi | 21.99 MBFree DownloadEconomic downturn due to COVID-19 paper craft background More