https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2313076Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndian operator assistant using a microphone headset while conversing with a customerMorePremiumID : 2313076View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5724 x 3816 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5724 x 3816 px | 300 dpi | 125.02 MBIndian operator assistant using a microphone headset while conversing with a customerMore