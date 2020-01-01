https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2313794Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhysical distancing in public area social template vectorMorePremiumID : 2313794View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 5.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Physical distancing in public area social template vectorMore