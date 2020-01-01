https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2313887Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGloved hand using a spray bottle to kill coronavirus background illustrationMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2313887View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2447 x 3670 px | 300 dpi Instagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Facebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Pinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Mobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2447 x 3670 px | 300 dpi | 51.43 MBFree DownloadGloved hand using a spray bottle to kill coronavirus background illustrationMore