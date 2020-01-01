https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2314018Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWash your hands regularly during coronavirus pandemic paper craft social template source WHOMorePremiumID : 2314018View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 39.25 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontWash your hands regularly during coronavirus pandemic paper craft social template source WHOMore