rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2314076
Those showing symptoms of disease should wear a mask during coronavirus outbreak social template
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Those showing symptoms of disease should wear a mask during coronavirus outbreak social template

More
Premium
ID : 
2314076

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Bitter by Huerta Tipográfica
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

Those showing symptoms of disease should wear a mask during coronavirus outbreak social template

More